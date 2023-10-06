Data Breach At MGM Resorts Expected To Cost Casino Giant $100 Million

NEW YORK (AP) — The data breach that MGM Resorts is calling a cyberattack is expected to cost the casino giant more than $100 million.

The Las Vegas-based company’s CEO Bill Hornbuckle says no customer bank account numbers or payment card information was compromised in the incident.

But hackers stole other personal information — including names, driver’s license numbers and social security numbers belonging to some customers who did business with MGM prior to March 2019.

Beyond the casino world, Clorox also disclosed a cyberattack recently.

The maker of bleach and other household products says the attack has caused large-scale disruption of operations — and predicts a significant fall in sales for the first quarter of 2024.