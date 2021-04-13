Daunte Wright’s traffic stop shooting death prompts local protest

About 175 people attended a rally in Mankato yesterday calling for justice in the death of Daunte Wright, a black man killed by police during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center Sunday.

Attendees gathered on the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge, as organizers from Stand Up Mankato spoke, repeatedly asking the rally-goers to “say his name,” as the crowd yelled Wright’s name in response.

Passing motorists signaled their support with shouts and honks. After approximately an hour, the rally marched through downtown to Mankato Public Safety.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension identified the officer who shot Wright as Kim Potter, a 25-year veteran of the Brooklyn Park police. Wright’s death has been classified as a homicide.