DC Council Approves ‘Emergency’ Bill to Rename Columbus Day ‘Indigenous Peoples’ Day’

Washington, D.C. city council members rushed to approve legislation renaming Columbus Day “Indigenous Peoples’ Day” this week before its Oct. 14 commemoration, citing similar moves by several states and a slew of cities in recent years.

The D.C. Council invoked a special provision for emergency legislation Tuesday that allowed the bill’s sponsors to force a vote without the standard process involving committees, multiple votes and congressional approval. Another bill in the works would make the change permanent — the emergency bill will be in effect for “no longer than 90 days” after Mayor Muriel Bowser signs it.

“Columbus Day was officially designated as a federal holiday in 1937 despite the fact that Columbus did not discover North America, despite the fact that millions of people were already living in North America upon his arrival in the Americas, and despite the fact that Columbus never set foot on the shores of the current United States,” at-large Councilmember David Grosso said in a statement Monday. “Columbus enslaved, colonized, mutilated, and massacred thousands of Indigenous People in the Americas.”

