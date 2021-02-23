De-Clutter And Slim Down!

Your clutter can make you gain weight!

That’s according to designer and professional organizer Peter Walsh, who noticed that many of his clients lost weight when they cleaned and organized their homes.

So, what’s the connection between clutter and weight?

Walsh says that people who can’t get their homes in order probably don’t have their act together for eating right and exercising, either. In other words, people who pile junk mail on the kitchen counter are more likely to pile high-fat junk food on their plate.

Luckily, you don’t have to have a spic-and-span home to start losing weight. Our organizing expert says it’s actually better to focus on one room at a time. Walsh suggests tackling the kitchen first. Because that will have the most impact on your eating habits. Banish anything that doesn’t deal with food – like the family computer. And get rid of things you haven’t used in years – like the waffle maker from the Christmas of ’93. Then, toss all of the expired products in your pantry, and clean out the fridge. Once your kitchen is uncluttered, you’ll find it easier – and more gratifying – to cook at home.

The next step is to get the dining room ship-shape so you have somewhere to enjoy the healthy meals you prepare. Walsh says it’s also important to get rid of any clothes that no longer fit. Smaller-size clothes we used to be able to wear can trigger binge eating because they make us feel bad about all the weight we’ve gained.

Bottom line: Cleaning and organizing your living space can make losing those extra pounds much easier. Try it and let us know how it works.

Source: tesh.com