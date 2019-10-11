Dead body found in rural Mankato

(Mankato, MN) – An investigation is underway after a dead body was found in rural Mankato.

A hunter reported finding a partially decayed human body in a wooded area northeast of Highway 83 and County Road 12 Thursday, according to a release from Captain Paul Barta of the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s office.

The gender and identity of the deceased isn’t known. More information will be released further into the investigation.

Police say there is no known public threat.

Investigators from the sheriff’s office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension will continue the investigation.

