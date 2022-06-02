Deadline approaching for Independence Day Parade entries

The Austin Area Chamber is once again proud to host the Independence Day Parade, and the deadline for parade entries is Friday, June 10, at 3 p.m.

Visit austincoc.com, email [email protected] or contact the Austin Area Chamber of Commerce at 507-437-4561 to get your entry form.

Nearly one hundred floats and are expected to participate in this year’s Independence Day Parade, which takes place on July 4th.

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. near the corner of 8th Ave. NW and Main St. and will follow Main St. all the way to Marcusen Park.