Deadline to apply for state’s housing assistance program today

Minnesotans who are struggling to pay rent or mortgage due to the pandemic can apply for housing assistance until noon today.

Applications for the COVID-19 Housing Assistance Program can be submitted online until 11:59 a.m. Monday, December 7.

The $100 million housing assistance program was created to ensure Minnesotans who are homeless or behind on their rent, mortgage, and utility payments can afford to stay in their homes during the pandemic.

More than 28,000 Minnesotans from areas all over the state have requested assistance since the program was introduced on July 14.