Deadly crash in Watonwan County

A fatal crash has killed a driver in Watonwan County.

The two-vehicle crash happened at 760th Ave and 300th St just after 4 p.m. Monday.

A press release from the Watonwan County Sheriff’s office says the driver of one of the vehicles was deceased at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was transported to the New Ulm Medical Center for treatment of injuries.

Neither vehicle was carrying passengers.

The Minnesota State Patrol and Watonwan County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the crash.

More details are expected to be released pending the investigation and family notification.