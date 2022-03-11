Deal to stop Minnesota business tax increase remains elusive

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota legislative leaders remain far apart on a deal to avert a looming increase in unemployment insurance taxes on businesses.

They couldn’t even agree Thursday on whether the deadline is next Tuesday, or later. Bills reflecting the automatic tax increase are due to go out to employers on Tuesday.

The money would be used to replenish the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund, which has been drained by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Senate has approved using federal relief money to plug the gap. But House Democrats continue to link a fix with a long-stalled plan for “hero pay” for front-line workers.