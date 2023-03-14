Dealer sentenced to prison in North Mankato fentanyl death

The man who supplied drugs to a young man who overdosed on fentanyl has been sentenced to prison.

Dorian Lashawn Langston, 43, was sentenced to last month on 3rd-degree murder charges in the death of 32-year-old Jaeton Williams of North Mankato.

Blue Earth County District Court Judge Gregory J. Anderson sentenced Langston to 9 1/2 years in prison, with credit for about two years already served. The sentence will run concurrently with Langston’s Sept 2021 sentence on 1st-degree drug sale charges in Brown County. Langston will spend about four years in prison, as Minnesota inmates typically spend the final third of their sentence on supervised probation.

Langston has also been ordered to pay more than $17,000 in restitution.

Williams was found unresponsive at his North Mankato apartment in September 2020. An autopsy determined he died of “heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine toxicity.”

Investigators said Langston had multiple Facebook conversations related to drug sales and he had sent a message to his girlfriend from Williams’ phone the day of the murder: “I need that pen dude went to sleep on me.” Police say a baggie that contained meth, heroin, fentanyl, and trazodone was located on his person.