Death of 27-year-old under investigation

Mankato police are investigating the death of a 27-year-old man.

Mankato Public Safety spokesperson Dan Schisel said the man was taken by acquaintances to Mayo Clinic Mankato, where lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful.

Police say there were no obvious signs of trauma to the man when they responded to the hospital just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. But Schisel said the circumstances of the situation led to police being called to the hospital.

The man’s cause of death will be determined by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner.

The investigation is ongoing.