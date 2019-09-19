Death of teen under investigation in Madelia

(Madelia, MN) – The death of a teen is under investigation in Madelia.

In an email to SMN Wednesday, Madelia Police Chief Rob Prescher said police were dispatched Sunday around 11 a.m. to a residence on the northeast side of the city to a report of an unresponsive male.

A 17-year-old boy was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, Prescher said. His body was transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiners office.

The teen’s death is under investigation pending autopsy results.

The name of the boy won’t be released until his family outside the United States is notified, according to police.

