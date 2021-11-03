Death of woman, injuries to man investigated in Eden Prairie

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — Police in a Twin Cities suburb are investigating the death of a woman found in a hotel room along with a badly injured man.

Officers were asked to do a welfare check at the Residence Inn in Eden Prairie Tuesday and discovered the two. City spokeswoman Joyce Lorenz says no arrests have been made, but police believe it was not a random attack.

Lorenz says the man suffered significant injuries and was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center. His condition was not released. The cause and manner of the woman’s death will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office. Identities of the man and woman have not been disclosed.