Deaths of mother, toddler in Rochester investigated

ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) — Police say they’re investigating the deaths of a young mother and her 2-year-old daughter as homicides.

Authorities say family members hadn’t heard from the 23-year-old woman for several days and called police to check on her Sunday afternoon. Officers found both mother and child dead from traumatic injuries. Police were not specific about those injuries.

The Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office will perform autopsies to determine the cause and manner of death.

Investigators say it appears the crime was an isolated incident. They are looking for the person or people responsible.