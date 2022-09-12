Deceased male found in Mankato near where missing man last seen

A deceased male body was found Monday morning near the location where a missing Mankato man was last seen alive.

Mankato Public Safety said the body was found just before 11 a.m. near the 600 block of Agency Trail.

Investigators say there is no further information available at this time, but the body was discovered in the same location where 20-year-old Makhi William Nave was last seen Saturday before he was reported missing.

The body was transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s office for identification and to complete an autopsy.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the search.