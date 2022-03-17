Deceased mule deer discovered in Sibley County

A deceased mule deer was discovered in Sibley County last week, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resouces has confirmed.

The deer was found on March 11 near Gibbon. Wildlife officials determined the animal was a yearling male.

The DNR believes the mule deer was hit by a car and eventually died as a result. No evidence was found that it was a farmed deer, so it’s likely that the animal was wild, according to a DNR spokesperson.

Finding a mule deer in southern Minnesota is uncommon, but wildlife officials say it does happen from time to time.

The National Wildlife Federation says mule deer are generally found west of the Missouri River, particularly in the Rocky Mountain region. The animal is known for its large ears, which are about three-fourths the length of the head.