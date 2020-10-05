Deck fire accidentally caused by improper cigarette disposal, says public safety

(Mankato, MN) – A deck fire Monday morning was caused by improper cigarette disposal.

Fire crews responded to a structure fire at 1016 N Fifth St at 9:28 a.m., where they found an exterior deck on fire. The flames had spread to the second floor and the attic, according to a release from public safety.

The fire was extinguished, and no injuries were reported.

Public Safety says the fire was accidental, caused by improper disposal of smoking materials.

Fire officials recommend using a sturdy ashtray filled with sand, and suggest that smokers soak cigarette butts and ashes in water before throwing them away.