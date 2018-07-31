Deer Hunting 2018: Licenses On Sale Wednesday

Minnesota deer hunters can anticipate more venison steaks on the table this coming winter as they’ll get extra opportunities to bag a big one this coming hunting season.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says that deer population numbers are continuing to rebound across the state, and many areas now have populations at or above goal levels.

The DNR has increased the deer permit areas where hunters can use bonus permits to harvest more than one deer, and fewer areas where hunters need to apply in a lottery to shoot an antlerless deer.

“Deer populations have responded well to favorable winter weather and our generally conservative harvest levels in recent years,” said Erik Thorson, acting big game program leader for the DNR. “So we have been able to expand hunting opportunities once again in much of the state in order to reduce populations or stabilize growth.”

Harvest regulations are reviewed every year. The regulations for each of Minnesota’s deer permit areas are set to manage populations toward goals established for each area. Goals are based on information from the DNR and local citizens through a periodic public goal-setting process.

Hunters can buy deer licenses and apply to the lottery for antlerless deer permits beginning Wednesday, August 1. The deadline to apply is September 6.

Archery deer season opens Saturday, September 15, and firearm season opens Saturday, November 3.

AREA SPECIFIC LOTTERY MAP AND INFORMATION

Source: southernminnesotanews.com