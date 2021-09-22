Defendant guilty in fatal shooting in Hibbing in 2018

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — A judge has found a defendant accused of fatally shooting one man and injuring another in Hibbing nearly three years ago guilty of murder and assault.

Jerome Spann waived his right to a jury trial and opted for a judge to decide his case. A court trial ended in August and Judge Rachel Sullivan issued her ruling Monday.

Prosecutors allege that Spann exited an SUV Christmas night of 2018 and fired into a group of people standing outside a residence in Hibbing. A man with whom Spann had a dispute, 34-year-old Jeryel McBeth, was fatally shot and another man was wounded.