Defense attorney raises competency issue in fatal crash

WATERTOWN, S.D. (AP) — The attorney for a Minnesota man accused of killing a Watertown woman in a traffic crash nearly two years ago is questioning the defendant’s competency.

Defense attorney Tom Sannes asked Circuit Court Judge Carmen Means Wednesday for more time to obtain the medical records of 18-year-old Gage Stevenson. He’s charged with first-degree murder in the 2019 death of 43-year-old Dawn Meyer.

The Moorhead, Minnesota man appeared in court virtually from the Codington County Detention Center. Means granted a two-week continuance.

Watertown police say Stevenson intentionally swerved his fast-moving car into the path of Meyer’s oncoming vehicle on Highway 212 in an attempt to take his own life.