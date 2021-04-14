Defense expert blames George Floyd’s death on heart trouble

By AMY FORLITI, STEVE KARNOWSKI and TAMMY WEBBER Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A defense expert says George Floyd died from a sudden heart rhythm problem due to his heart disease while being restrained by police officers, not because former Officer Derek Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd’s neck.

Dr. David Fowler is the former chief medical examiner for the state of Maryland. He testified Wednesday that the fentanyl and methamphetamine in Floyd’s system, and potential carbon monoxide poisoning from exposure to vehicle exhaust, also were contributing factors.

Earlier, the judge in Chauvin’s murder trial denied a defense motion to acquit the former police officer.