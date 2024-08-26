Denzel For President?

It seems that people want another Washington in the White House. A new survey found that the celebrity people would most want to see in the Oval Office is Denzel Washington. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was close behind as the celeb people would most like to see run for the highest office in the land, followed by Tom Hanks in third. According to the survey, these are the Top 10 Celebrities Americans Would Like to See Run for President:

Denzel Washington – 15% Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson – 13% Tom Hanks – 12% Clint Eastwood – 10% George Clooney – 10% Oprah Winfrey – 9% Matthew McConaughey – 8% Bill Gates – 7% Elon Musk – 7% Mark Cuban – 7%