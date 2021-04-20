Derek Chauvin convicted of murder

Ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been convicted of the murder of George Floyd.

Chauvin was convicted on all three charges filed against him: Second-degree unintentional murder guilty, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter.

Second-degree murder carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison; third-degree murder has max sentence of 25 years behind bars, while the manslaughter charge carries ten years maximum.

Chauvin will be sentenced in eight weeks.

This is a developing story.