Design Home Center opening a Madelia location

(New Ulm, MN) – A new home improvement store is coming to Madelia.

Design Home Center of New Ulm announced Monday they would open a second location in Madelia at 24 Center Ave North. The new store will have building materials, in-house sales, delivery, installation, and an idea showroom.

In a press release, Design Home Center said they work with local contractors on remodels and home improvements, and more.

Hours at the Madelia location will be Monday – Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.