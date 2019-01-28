Details On Just How Nasty This Week’s Deep Freeze Will Be

Everyone ready? Air from the Arctic circle is diving through Canada and will work its way into Minnesota Monday night, and then really take hold of the state Tuesday through Thursday.

Here’s a really good GIF from Tropical Tidbits showing temperature spreads across the country from 1 p.m. Monday through the coming weekend.

The pink shades are the brutally cold temps that are forecast to drop into the negative 20s and 30s across the state, perhaps even negative 40s in northern Minnesota.

Air temps could dip to -30, but the official forecast from the National Weather Service has the temp bottoming out at -26 overnight Tuesday and -28 overnight Wednesday.

Breezy conditions will turn the dangerous temperatures into a torture chamber as the wind chill will plummet into the negative 30s, 40s and 50s, which is relatively unheard this far south in Minnesota.

Wind chill extremes of -60 to -65 will be possible in parts of central Minnesota.

A wind chill warning will go into effect Tuesday morning and last through early Thursday morning. A wind chill warning means the “feels like” temperature outside will be at or lower than 35 below zero, and frostbite can occur on exposed skin within 10 minutes.

Temps start to rebound on Thursday afternoon and by Saturday we could be looking at highs in the 30s. In fact, it could wind up being a rainy Super Bowl Sunday in southern Minnesota.

