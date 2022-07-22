Detour for Highway 19 Henderson project starts Monday

Motorists traveling on Highway 19 east of Henderson to Highway 169 can expect a detour starting Monday, July 25 as reconstruction of the roadway will begin, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Traffic will be detoured to Highway 169 and Highway 93 until the completion of the project in late September, weather permitting. Motorists traveling to the Ney Nature Center from Highway 169 can use Highway 19 to access the center.

Flooding from the Minnesota River Valley has created maintenance and travel challenges in the Henderson area. The lowest point of Highway 19 east of Henderson between the Minnesota River bridge and the railroad bridge will be elongated to offset impacts to the floodway when Highway 93 is raised eight feet during a future project.

Additional Highway 19 work will include improving the smoothness of the roadway, adding advanced flood warning signage, erosion control, and safety improvements.

THE HIGHWAY 19 WEBSITE HAS MORE INFORMATION