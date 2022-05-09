Detours on Highway 14 between Sanborn & Springfield start Monday

Detours begin Monday, weather permitting, for motorists traveling between Sanborn and Springfield on Highway 14.

Crews will resurface eight miles of Highway 14, upgrade pedestrian ramps and sidewalks in Springfield, add school crossings at Cass St and East End Ave in Springfield, install centerline rumble strips, and the addition of structural snow fence in two locations.

Highway 14 from the west side of the Sanborn four corners intersection to the eastern limits of Springfield will be closed and traffic detoured to Brown County roads 3, 23, 2, and 21 to Cottonwood County Road 11 and Highway 71 during construction. Access will be maintained for local residents and businesses.

Construction is expected to be completed in August, weather permitting.