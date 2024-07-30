Did You Know There Are 5 Stress Languages?

You’ve probably heard of the 5 love languages, but did you know there are also 5 stress languages? Yes, indeed. We all speak one or more of these, but knowledge is power. Knowing how you respond to stress and, perhaps more importantly, letting those close to you know how you respond to stress, can eliminate some nasty confrontations. Plus, they’re just fun to know …

The Imploder – Freezes in a stressful situation, feels hopeless, helpless and paralyzed.

The Exploder – Has an inflated reaction to a stressful situation, may get irritated, frustrated or angry, or may simply leave.

The Fixer – Responds to stress with people pleasing, mothering and appeasement.

The Numb-er – Numbs themselves to the outside world with drugs, alcohol, overworking, overexercising, gaming, etc.

– Numbs themselves to the outside world with drugs, alcohol, overworking, overexercising, gaming, etc. The Denier – Practices toxic positivity in response to stress and is often overly optimistic to avoid reality.