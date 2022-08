If you haven’t seen it yet, Kristin Chenoweth revealed something a LITTLE too personal on Sunday’s episode of “Celebrity Family Feud”. And now it’s all over social media.

Steve Harvey asked them to name their “favorite part of a man to kiss,” other than his lips. So Kristin buzzed in . . . and said her answer rhymed with the word “HEINOUS.”

The crowd and everyone on set was shocked. Then it cut to Kristin’s fiancé . . . country star Josh Bryant . . . who looked pretty uncomfortable.