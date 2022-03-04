‘DIG IT!’ exhibit opens next week at Children’s Museum

Mark your calendars, Moms of the construction equipment-obsessed.

DIG IT! opens Wednesday, March 9 at 9 a.m. at the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota. CMSM says DIG IT! is its largest exhibit ever, focusing on the construction trade.

The exhibit is a “kid-sized world inspired by the building projects surrounding our communities every day,” according to the museum.

DIG IT will prompt children to operate a tower crane, build a road, fly a drone, dig with an excavator, and choose materials to make a batch of concrete.

W Lorentz Construction, Mathiowetz Construction, Cemstone, Holtmeier Construction, and South Central College were major donors for the project.