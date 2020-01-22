      Weather Alert

Dinosaur World Live coming to Mankato

Jan 22, 2020 @ 3:01am

(Mankato, MN) – Dinosaur World Live, an interactive children’s theater show will stop in Mankato on its brand new 2020 USA tour.

The event will be Sunday, March 1 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center Grand Hall.  Tickets prices range from $15.50 – $49.50 for reserved seating.  Tickets are on sale now.

Dinosaur World Live uses stunning puppetry to bring remarkably life-like dinosaurs to the stage, hosting a number of impressive pre-historic creatures.  Children will see Tyrannosaurus Rex, along with Giraffatitan, Microraptor, Segnosaurus, and Triceratops.

More information and a link to purchase tickets are available at the Mayo Clinic Event Center website.

