DIRTY DANCING Returning to Theaters for Two Days in February

We know Valentine’s Day might feel like it’s an eternity away, but since we’re already halfway through December, we’re closer than you think. Luckily, Fathom Events has taken it upon itself to make sure that you and your loved ones can have the sweetest night out ever, thanks to its latest special release: Dirty Dancing! For two days only, on Feb. 10 and Feb. 13, you’ll get to see Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze dance to the timeless soundtrack once more. Who wouldn’t want to see their iconic lift on the big screen?!

Set in the Summer of 1963, the 1987 romance follows Baby (Grey) as she meets, spars, dances, and eventually falls in love with Johnny (Swayze) over the course of one Summer. From quotable lines like “Nobody puts Baby in a corner” to spawning one of the most well-known love songs of all time — “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life,” of course — there’s no better movie to check out come February.

Tickets can be purchased for the special screenings of Dirty Dancing on the Fathom Events website, where you can find the closest movie theater taking part in the event.

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook