Discrimination lawsuit brought by transgender athlete sent back to Minnesota trial court

The Minnesota Court of Appeals has sent a transgender athlete’s lawsuit back to a trial court to determine whether she was illegally denied entry into women’s competitions because of her gender identity. JayCee Cooper has sued USA Powerlifting in 2021 and alleged the organization denied her 2018 request for participation and violated the Minnesota Human Rights Act. The anti-discrimination law includes gender identity. The appeals court’s lengthy decision has affirmed and remanded parts of the lawsuit.