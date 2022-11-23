Disease suspected in waterfowl deaths on Waseca’s Loon Lake

Wildlife officials suspect disease was a factor in the deaths of more than 100 waterfowl on Waseca’s Loon Lake.

Minnesota Department of Natural Resources officers responded to reports of numerous deceased birds on Loon Lake on November 20, according to a Facebook post from the City of Waseca.

The post says wildlife staff collected samples of deceased birds from diagnostic testing. Although the laboratory results are still pending, wildlife officials suspect disease caused the deaths. The city’s post says it’s unknown at this point whether Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza – otherwise known as bird flu – is responsible.

More than 100 Canada geese and 25 mallard ducks have died on Loon Lake, even as several hundred Canada geese continue to use the lake, according to the city’s post.

DNR wildlife staff will continue to monitor the situation, according to the city. “Collection of any new carcasses will depend on disease confirmation, wildlife health program guidance, and ice conditions,” says the Facebook post.

Meanwhile, the city says the DNR is also recommending that anyone with domestic birds such as chickens, turkeys, or pets avoid the area.