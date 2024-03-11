Disney Seeks Major Expansion Of California Theme Park To Add More Immersive Attractions

(Associated Press) – Disney is seeking approval from local officials to expand its California theme park offerings over the next four decades.

The proposal wouldn’t increase the company’s geographic footprint in Anaheim, but would allow for new attractions on unused spaces, including a large parking lot.

Disney officials say there isn’t room to build new immersive experiences in its California theme parks without these changes.

Anaheim’s planning commission is expected to review the proposal Monday, and the city council still must approve it before it to takes effect.

The plan would require Disney to invest $1.9 billion in theme park-related offerings in the next decade.