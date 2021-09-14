Displeased with yard service, New Ulm man threatend to kill owner, say charges

Unhappy with a mowing job, a New Ulm man threatened to kill the owner of a yard service, according to charges filed last week in Brown County Court.

Gregory Robert Reinarts, 67, allegedly called the victim in late July and threatened to cut him in half, says a criminal complaint. Reinarts also apparently told the owner he was a bad lawn cutter and called him a Red Russian. The victim told investigators he was alarmed by the comments and interpreted them as terroristic threats.

Police say Reinarts was intoxicated and changed his story several times and during questioning.

Reinarts was charged Thursday in Brown County Court with one count of felony threats of violence.