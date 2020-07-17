Distance learning will be an option regardless of state decision, says Mankato schools

(Mankato, MN) – Mankato Area Public Schools says that regardless of what the state decides next Monday, distance learning will be an option for parents during the 2020 school year.

The Minnesota Department of Education is considering three possible scenarios for the impending year as the COVID-19 pandemic spreads throughout the country: in-person learning, hybrid learning with required social distancing and capacity limits, and distance learning only.

Superintendent Paul Peterson said in an email to families on Wednesday that MAPS would share its plan once MDE announces the learning delivery model. “It’s important for you to know that distance learning will be an option for MAPS families regardless of what learning delivery method is selected by the state,” said Peterson’s email.

The district is making the option available for those who prefer to keep their children home for medical reasons or are simply uncomfortable with sending them to school.

Parents will receive a survey so that school officials can collect information about how families intend to proceed in the upcoming year.

The COVID-19 pandemic could cause any of the options to change at any time during the new school, Peterson’s email said. “Thank you for your continued patience and support during these challenging times for our schools, families, and communities.”