DNA Used To Identify Suspected Elysian Bar Burglar

A 51-year-old Otter Tail County jail inmate suspected of burglarizing several Elysian bars was identified with DNA evidence.

George Alan Vanzee, previously of the Owattonna area, is accused of breaking into the Tucker’s Tavern, Fischer’s Corner Bar, and the Thirsty Beaver Bar.

Vanzee has been charged with three felony counts of 3rd degree burglary and three felony county of 1st degree criminal damage to property.  He’s also charged with misdemeanor counts of theft.

Le Sueur County Sheriff Brett Mason says Vanzee was looking for cash when he burglarized the businesses on January 7.  The suspect allegedly damaged an ATM, windows and doors, and a cash register  Damages were estimated at $8,500.  Officials say Vanzee also stole approximately $1,500 worth of property.

Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension analyzed evidence, which was matched to Vanzee.  He admitted to investigators that he broke into the Elysian bars.

Vanzee will be held in Otter Tail County until his case is finished and transferred to Le Sueur County afterwards.

Source:  southernminnesotanews.com

