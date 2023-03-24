DNR announces 4 Free Days for state parks in 2023

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has announced four free park days for 2023.

The DNR will waive the vehicle permit fee at all 75 parks in the state on those dates.

“Minnesota state parks and recreation areas are open year-round, and there’s plenty of fun to be had in the outdoors in every season,” said Ann Pierce, director of the DNR Parks and Trails Division. “We hope offering a series of free entrance days will encourage Minnesotans to visit these special places to spend time enjoying the outstanding natural resources our state has to offer and recharge from the stresses of everyday life.”

The free day park days are Saturday, April 22, Saturday, June 10; Saturday, September 9, and Friday, November 24.