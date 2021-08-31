DNR continues free webinars on hunting and fishing skills

Anyone interested in learning new hunting and fishing skills can get some free education through a series of webinars hosted by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

The DNR has scheduled a new round of sessions for the Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series. Small game hunting, fall bass fishing tips, the basics of waterfowl hunting, and bats, are just a few of the webinars planned for the fall series.

Sessions are free, but participants are asked to pre-register on the DNR website. Sessions are at noon on Wednesdays and last less than an hour.

The series started in March as a way to share how-to knowledge relevant to Minnesota outdoor seasons and activities. Most of the webinars center on hunting or fishing skills, but others have covered activities such as kayaking or foraging.

Here’s the complete schedule:

Sept. 1 – Upcoming deer season dates, application deadlines and special hunts

Sept. 8 – Getting started in small game hunting, including equipment and where to hunt

Sept. 15 – Transporting firearm or archery equipment for hunting, whether across town or around the world

Sept. 22 ­– Waterfowl hunting basics, including tips and resources on how to get started

Sept. 29 – Fall bass fishing tips, tackle and techniques

Oct. 6 – Bird hunting with a pointing dog, and the training required for both the owner and dog to become a team in the field

Oct. 13 – Pheasant hunting strategies, techniques and how to get started chasing longtails

Oct. 20 – Bats of Minnesota and why many consider them a great backyard visitor

Oct. 27 – The latest on chronic wasting disease (CWD) in Minnesota and what hunters need to know about this disease and what the DNR is doing to manage it

Nov. 3 – Preparing for the firearms deer season, including last-minute tips, reminders, strategies to be successful this deer season

Nov. 10 – Muzzleloader hunting tips and techniques

Nov. 17 – Creating habitat in your woods to attract more wildlife

Nov. 24 – Nature Rx, ahead of Free Park Friday at all 75 Minnesota state parks, about the health benefits of getting outdoors in parks, forests and other natural settings