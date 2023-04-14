DNR fisheries stock trout in area creeks

Minnesota DNR fisheries staff are again stocking Paul’s Creek in Saint Peter with trout.

They will stock five thousand trout during the next two months, and began yesterday with 1,500, just in time for the April 15 stream trout opener.

A DNR spokesperson says Spring Creek north of Sleepy Eye and Ft. Ridgely Creek each received 300 brown trout and 300 rainbow trout.

Most of southern Minnesota’s waterways are too warm in the summer for trout, so it’s a unique opportunity that’s also good for family time, according to DNR regional fisheries manager Jack Lauer. Lauer says Nicollet County’s Seven Mile Creek will be stocked with additional brown trout later in April.

Anglers aged 16 and up must have a fishing license. Adults must also purchase a trout stamp.