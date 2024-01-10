DNR hosting candlelit hike at Ft Ridgely State Park

Hikers and snowshoers can enjoy the warm glow of candles against the sparkling snow at Ft Ridgely State Park later this month.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is hosting the candlelight hike event on Saturday, January 27 at Ft Ridgely from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Visitors can choose between two different loops: a one-mile trail that starts at the Ft Ridgely Chalet for beginner snowshoers or hikers, or a .75-mile trail, and wrap up their hike with a cup of hot cocoa by a bonfire. Roasting sticks will also be available for visitor use.

“Candlelight events are a magical way to experience parks and trails,” said Ann Pierce, director of Minnesota state parks and trails. “On a cold winter’s night, there’s something beautiful about the flicker of candles. Plus, being active outside in winter is a great way to beat cabin fever. Bundle up and come join us on a candlelit trail.”

A number of candlelight hikes are scheduled at parks around the state, including one at Minneopa State Park on February 24.