The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will host a webinar for females who want to learn more about fishing.

The free webinar, from the Becoming an Outdoors Woman program from the DNR, is part of the Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series, which gives participants quick, relevant information on upcoming seasons and events, along with skills needed for these opportunities.

The webinar will be Wednesday, April 28 at noon.

SIGN UP FOR THE WEBINAR HERE