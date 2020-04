(St. Paul, MN) – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will teach the basics of turkey hunting in an online webinar.

The course is Thursday, April 16 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and will cover the rules for hunting turkeys in Minnesota in 2020, what gear hunters need, how to find a spot to hunt, and how to scout for turkeys in the field.

The DNR calls hunting turkey one of the most exciting things to do in the spring woods.

Register for the webinar here