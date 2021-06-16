DNR investigating possible turtle torture at New Ulm’s Minnecon Park

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is investigating a possible incident of turtle torture that allegedly happened earlier this month at a New Ulm Park.

According to a weekly DNR report, Conservation Officer Thor Nelson fielded several calls about someone throwing live turtles into a campfire at Minnecon Park on the weekend of June 4th to June 6th.

SMN reached out to the DNR for more information. The agency says the caller who reported the turtle abuse on June 8 saw a social media post about the incident, but didn’t see the actual alleged event. The caller reported that one turtle was dead and another was still alive, but had been moved out of the fire to safety. A second tip was received by text message, but that tipster had not seen the actual incident either.

Conservation Office Nelson followed up at Minnecon Park, but found no turtle remains or any injured turtles. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Minnesota TIP line at 1-800-652-9093 via cell phone. Anonymous tips are accepted.