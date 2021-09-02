DNR: Low water as experimental teal hunting season begins this weekend

Hunters should be aware of low water conditions as the experimental teal hunting season begins this weekend, says the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

The experimental teal season and early goose season start Sat, Sept 4, ending on Sept 8 and Sept 19, respectively.

Most of Minnesota’s wetlands, lakes, and waterways have lower water, according to the DNR, and in many places, the water level is drastically lower. That includes many shallow wetlands or temporary waterways, which are dry, according to a release from the agency.

Hunters should scout areas ahead of time for water levels and bird use, says the DNR. The agency also warns that hunter crowding could be an issue, particularly during the opener, because hunters might opt to move to new locations if their traditional areas are too dry.