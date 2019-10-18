DNR: New hunting rule allows use of dogs to track wounded prey

(Mankato, MN) – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says a hunting regulation change now allows hunters to use leashed dogs to retrieve wounded prey.

According to the DNR, the new rule applies to wounded deer or bear. The person attempting to locate the animal must have a valid license to take the deer or bear, or the dog handler must be accompanied by a hunter with a valid license, according to the 2019 Minnesota Hunting and Trapping Regulations guide.

For more details on the new regulation, see page 62 of the guide.

Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © Southern Minnesota News. Alpha Media Mankato. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)