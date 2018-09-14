DNR Predicts Stunning Fall Color Display For 2018

Those who love fall are in for a visual feast of color, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources predicts.

Strong moisture levels and prime growing conditions have set southern Minnesota up for a spectacular display of fall color, according to the agency.

Minnesota state park staff are reporting minimal changes in the leaves so far, but say the prairie grasses are stunning.

If you’re eager to bask in some fall color immediately, officials say that several southern Minnesota parks are jumping ahead of the others. Staff recommend Fort Ridgely State Park in Faifax, and Myre Big Island State Park in Albert Lea to get the biggest bang for fall color.

Nerstrand Big Woods, Frontenac, and Big Stone state parks are also starting to show signs of fall.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

