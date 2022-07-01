DNR ramping up patrols on Minnesota waterways this weekend

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will be focusing on keeping the state’s waterways safe this holiday weekend.

“Operation Dry Water,” is a nationwide campaign that highlights the dangers of boating under the influence of drugs and alcohol. The campaign also aims to call attention to the heavy penalties associated with boating while intoxicated (BWI), the leading contributing factor in boating accidents and fatalities. The DNR says nearly half of fatal accidents on the water in the last few years involved alcohol.

DNR officers will be stepping up efforts to get intoxicated boat operators off the water from July 2 to July 4. The DNR says Minnesota has some of the nation’s stiffest BWI penalties. People convicted of drinking and operating a boat lose their privilege to drive any vehicle.