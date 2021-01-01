DNR seeking input on making wildlife areas more disability-accessible

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is welcoming input to make wildlife areas more accessible to people with disabilities.

The DNR is inviting the public to share their ideas online on its community engagement page now through Friday, January 22.

“We want to hear how we can improve recreational opportunities and reduce barriers on wildlife management areas (WMA),” said David Trauba, southern region wildlife manager. “Public lands are for all Minnesotans, including those with disabilities.”

The input will be used by the DNR to shape recommendations the agency will make to the Minnesota Legislature in February about increasing accessibility to WMAs. Legislation was passed earlier this year requiring accessibility improvements.